Victoria Beckham Looks Back On Time With Spice Girls: ‘I Was Never The Best Singer’

Fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham recently opened up about her stint in the 90s pop group, noting that she was never the best singer nor the best dancer. According to the former “Posh Spice,” while she enjoyed her time with the Spice Girls, she’s more at home in the world of fashion. Beckham, who is launching her first high street collection with Target this weekend, sat down for an interview with ELLE U.K. and spoke about what she learned in the pop industry, how growing older has changed her, and how she and her husband juggle work and family. SPICE GIRLS – The world’s biggest selling girl group in music history and the fastest selling act since The Beatles. pic.twitter.com/OZUVkvLMp1 — Spice Girls (@SpiceGirlsNet) September 9, 2014 “Being in the Spice Girls was so much fun, but I was never the best singer or dancer,” she said. “I learned an enormous amount during that time, though: the staging, the lighting, the costumes — the package excited me.” “But I love fashion — this is what I’m genuinely interested in… When I look back at my past self, [the way I dressed and behaved] was probably a sign of my insecurities. I feel quite confident in myself now — getting older doesn’t bother me.” Thank u @ELLEUK for my cover! Wearing #VBxTarget launching 9th April! Shop it at @target, and https://t.co/N9zAK0OlHN if outside the US x VB pic.twitter.com/YLjrVYmV8U — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) April 7, 2017 Beckham rose to fame in the mid-1990s as part of the Spice Girls, the global phenomenon that gave the world the hit songs “Wannabe,” “Who Do You Think You Are,” and “Spice Up Your Life.” Since she dropped out of the music industry in the early 2000s, Victoria has become more popular as the wife of former professional footballer David Beckham, whom she married in 1999. She has also built a name for herself as a model, style icon, businesswoman, and fashion designer and collaborator. My @elleuk cover on stands next Thursday 13th April! X VB #VBxTarget https://t.co/N9zAK0wKQf #MelArter @kenpaves pic.twitter.com/iiAEAaeodj — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) April 7, 2017 Victoria and David Beckham have four children together: Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 5. David, who retired from football in 2013, is a model and style icon himself. With both her and her husband handling various businesses and other responsibilities, Victoria shared that the key to making their marriage work is ” a good partnership.” She recounted how David would take over parental duties whenever she’s busy — taking the children to museums and dinners out in New York City during Fashion Week, for instance. Beckham also said that she and David try to make time for themselves and have actual conversations. “David and I both respect that each of us are very, very busy; we are both running big businesses, but we do put the phones down, and sometimes we just talk.” Apart from her work milestones and her family life, Victoria Beckham also talked about her social life and revealed that she tends to skip parties but that she does like to have fun. “I’m really good value at a dinner party – I want to relax and have a laugh. I like to have fun, and I think that often surprises people.” Backstage in my favourite cosy cashmere jumper and pants from #VBAW17 ! X vb pic.twitter.com/ik63h4xKJd — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) February 12, 2017 Almost twenty years since the Spice Girls went their separate ways and despite people attributing her success to being David’s wife, it does appear that Victoria Beckham has made it on her own. Her upcoming limited edition collection for Target is just one more notch on her fashion belt. The Victoria Beckham for Target collection, which will consist of apparel and clothing for women and girls, also marks her first foray into children’s fashion. Love my Spice Girls x @GeriHalliwell @OfficialMelB @EmmaBunton @MelanieCmusic #friendshipneverends X VB @latelateshow ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/rM3NlT92go — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) March 31, 2017 The Victoria Beckham for Target line is expected to expand the designer’s reach beyond those already familiar with her eponymous brand. “Obviously a lot of people know I’m a designer,” Victoria told The Daily Telegraph(via Sky News) about her Target collection. “But America’s such a huge country and there are still people there who know me primarily as a pop singer.” Victoria Beckham’s Target collection launches April 9. The collection will be available exclusively outside the US via the designer’s website. [Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]