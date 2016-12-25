Vin Diesel's 'Creepy' Interview With Brazilian Reporter Leaves Her 'Smitten' [Videos]

Vin Diesel made an interview with a Brazilian YouTuber very uncomfortable by repeatedly flirting with her and making references to her physical appearances. “Vin Diesel may be both fast and furious, but he seems to lack tact,” Variety‘s Arya Roshanian began his report on the incident. “In an interview with Brazilian YouTuber Carol Moreira posted on Wednesday, the Fast and Furious actor made things exceedingly uncomfortable as he made unwanted sexual advances to the host, calling her ‘beautiful’ multiple times.” To be clear, Diesel does not simply comment that Moreira is beautiful in passing, that would be bad enough. Instead, he repeatedly interrupts the interview to tell Moreira, and everyone else within earshot, how beautiful she is over and over again. “God, you’re so beautiful. God, she’s so beautiful,” Diesel said the first time he interrupted the interview, looking to those around him. “Am I right or wrong? I mean look at her. How am I supposed to do this interview?” Moreira laughed awkwardly but tried to push on with the interview. Things got even more uncomfortable when Moreira asked Diesel to tell her his story and he responded by asking her on a date. “Tell me your story. Let’s get out of here,” Diesel said. “Let’s go. Let’s go have lunch.” Moreira politely said “Thank you” and mentioned that Diesel was making her blush. Diesel then blurted out, “My God, I love her!” while looking around the room again. Vin Diesel gives props to #DnD… and falls in love with the interviewer https://t.co/InDAxTaCoI — RPG News Network (@rpgnn) December 24, 2016 Moreira attempted yet again to refocus the discussion of the interview by trying to discuss Dungeons and Dragons, a game that both she and Diesel apparently enjoy. No luck. “Guys, really? Look how beautiful she is,” Diesel said, talking to no one in particular once more. “You guys think this is a joke. How am I supposed to sit here when I’m looking at such beauty? She’s so beautiful. I’m in love. I’m in love with the interviewer!” At one point Diesel began singing to Moreira and danced up close to her, though he did not appear to touch her. When Moreira posted video of the interview to her YouTube channel, she made it clear that Diesel’s behavior made her uncomfortable. “He began to hit on me in the middle of the interview, say that I was pretty, and he interrupted the interview three times to talk about it. I was laughing, completely uncomfortable. I was not sure what to do. I just laughed because it was a very delicate situation. I did not like it. At the time I did not know how to react, but you will see that I was uncomfortable, it was not nice that he interrupted my work.” In a subsequent video taken after the interview and acquired by TMZ, Moreira and Diesel can be seen hanging out for a few moments. Diesel dances towards her again, and Moreira briefly dances back at him before putting her arm around him. Diesel is still repeating “I love her” over and over again. Moreira still looks somewhat uncomfortable and confused. Awkward! Vin Diesel Won’t Stop Hitting on This Interviewer (VIDEO) https://t.co/Ewfj9dPcUP #Indilens #India — Indilens Times (@Indilens_Times) December 24, 2016 “Vin’s chitchat with Carol Moreira seemed super creepy at first blush… but check out the video we got afterward — she seems smitten with him,” a TMZ article reads. You can watch that video for yourself below and make up your mind, but “smitten” might not be exactly the right word. A few other terms come to mind, like “politely indulgent,” “professionally courteous,” or “generously forgiving.” Not everyone is ready to forgive Vin Diesel just yet. Writing for Metro, Ellen Scott asked “Why do people think Vin Diesel flirting with this interviewer is okay?” Scott also highlights the bolder comments Diesel made during the exchange, such as when he said “Man, she’s so f***ing sexy” and “she’s so f***ing beautiful” that “you can’t even do an interview with her.” These comments went too far in Scott’s mind, and undoubtedly in the mind of many others who viewed the video. “Because apparently, being deemed attractive prevents a woman from effectively doing her job. Right,” Scott said. “Someone who was around Vin during the interview” attempted to defend his actions by telling TMZ the Guardians of the Galaxy star was “a little punch drunk after spending a full day doing sit-downs with reporters.” Hmmmm… punch drunk or drunk drunk? Hopefully, Vin Diesel has learned a lesson and will let interviewers, no matter how beautiful he thinks they are, do their job without being creepy and unprofessional in the future. [Featured image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]

