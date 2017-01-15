Was Russell Wilson's Game Thrown Off By Ciara's Ex?

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks struggled against the Atlanta Falcons in today’s NFC playoff game and some are placing the blame of Wilson’s lack of focus on the ex-boyfriend of his wife Ciara. Falcons got future Hendrix on the sideline they’re liable to win by 21 pic.twitter.com/Z6yuLVxtEq — 1️⃣???? (@KingJbell) January 14, 2017 According to People, Future, Ciara’s ex, was spotted on the sideline for the Atlanta Falcons. Ciara and Future share a son together and their split has been less than cordial with Russell Wilson often being dragged into the middle of the scrap. Ciara and Future were once engaged but she is now married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson. Future was on the Atlanta Falcons sideline for today’s NFC playoff game. [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET.] The trouble between Russell Wilson and Ciara’s ex began with Wilson developing a relationship with Future’s young son. When photos emerged of Russell pushing Future Jr. in a stroller, the rapper became enraged. Wilson and Ciara were in the early stages of dating and Future didn’t think it was appropriate that his baby mama was bringing her new man around their child, according to Entertainment Tonight. “You never do that in our community,” Future noted in a radio interview with The Breakfast Club. “You don’t even bring a man around your son. You only know this dude for a few months and you’re bringing him around your kid? Who does that? Nobody does that.” The rapper went on to say that Ciara and Wilson were obviously using Future Jr. as part of some publicity stunt to promote her career. Future’s rant resulted in Ciara filing a $15 million defamation lawsuit against him. Ciara also expressed concern for Russell Wilson’s safety following the release of Future’s song “Juice.” The song, which highlights O.J. Simpson’s infamous murder accusation, had some controversial lyrics that many felt were aimed at Russell Wilson: “Tryna f*** my baby mama, dog what’s up with you?

You gon’ make me get that heat, I’m pulling up on you” Ciara dropped the lawsuit just last week according to US Weekly. The case was dismissed without prejudice meaning Ciara cannot refile at a later date. Russell Wilson and Ciara married in July of 2016. It was announced this past fall that the Wilsons were expecting a child. While Russell’s private life was on a high, Wilson was struggling with his career. Wilson suffered significant injuries at the beginning of the season to his knee and ankle. The Seahawks offense struggled to get points on the board without his mobility. But today, a healthy Russell Wilson still struggled to move the ball down the gridiron. Initially it seemed like the Seattle Seahawks of old had come to play in Atlanta. With the first possession, Wilson helped get the ball down the field for a touchdown with a fourteen play drive that ate up much of the first quarter. Then Russell Wilson and the Seahawks began to fall apart. Russell Wilson had a rare tumble for a safety against Atlanta. Some think the appearance of Ciara’s ex, Future, caused Wilson to lose focus on the game. [Image by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images.] A misstep by a rookie lineman landed on the foot of Russell Wilson, causing the quarterback to fall backward into the end zone for a safety. That play became the beginning of the end for Seattle. The defense continually made errors resulting in costly penalties and helping the already dominant Atlanta offense score multiple times. Despite Russell throwing for two touchdowns, Wilson also threw two interceptions. In the end, Atlanta emerged victorious and will move on to the NFC Championship. So was Russell Wilson’s game affected by the appearance of Future or was it just coincidence that he unraveled? While some have been distributing a picture of Future at last year’s NFC playoff game claiming he had brought his bad juju to Russell Wilson for that game, the picture is actually from the Carolina vs Arizona 2016 NFC Championship game and had nothing to do with Wilson. As for this weekend’s game and whether or not Ciara’s ex interfered, it seems like we’ll never know. Wilson chose not to address the issue of Ciara’s ex but instead in typical Russell Wilson form, he only expressed his gratitude for being able to play the game. Grateful for another year! God is so good! I will never complain! The Best is Ahead! #GoHawks???????? — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 15, 2017 [Featured image by Olivier Douliery/Getty Images.]

