Watch As Andrew Garfield Explains Ryan Reynolds' Kiss By Kissing Stephen Colbert Too [Video]

Another day, another kiss. In just 48 hours, actor Andrew Garfield has locked lips with both Ryan Reynolds and Stephen Colbert. Andrew Garfield and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds stole the show during the Golden Globes on Sunday January 8 when the two kissed on stage. Two days after the Golden Globes kiss between Ryan and Andrew, the Spiderman actor made an appearance on The Late Show. Stephen Colbert – the host of The Late Show – like the rest of the world, wanted to know why Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds locked lips. What was the reason behind the kiss? How did Andrew Garfield respond to this question? Well, per US Weekly, Garfield decided to kiss Stephen Colbert too. Related Stories On Inquisitr Emma Stone Reunites With Andrew Garfield, Reacts To His Kiss With Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds Promises An Oscar Win Could Mean A Deadpool Boyfriend And Special Video Reaction Ryan Reynolds Wants Deadpool To Have A Boyfriend But Explains Why Character Is With Morena Baccarin In the video of the appearance on The Late Show – which can be viewed above – Stephen Colbert showed the clip of the Golden Globes where Andrew and Ryan kissed. It was just after Reynolds lost the Golden Globe to Ryan Gosling. Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds [Image by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images] “What was going on there?” Stephen asked Andrew. Colbert mentioned the fact that even though Ryan Reynolds didn’t win, he and Garfield seemed to steal the show in one of the most memorable moments of this year’s Golden Globes. “I just wanted Ryan to know that I loved him no matter whether he won or lost.” In the moment, Reynolds lost out on the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – to Ryan Gosling, Andrew wanted Reynolds to know that it was alright. Andrew made the decision to kiss Reynolds to show him that he still loved him and knew he tried his hardest even if he didn’t win the award. After Andrew responded to Colbert’s question, The Late Show host asked him if he was comfortable kissing men. Garfield laughed and claimed he “didn’t understand the question.” His response to the question was more or less – of course he was comfortable kissing men. Why wasn’t everyone comfortable kissing me? Shockingly, Stephen Colbert responded to what Andrew Garfield had said by the fact that he too was comfortable kissing men too. Then, Colbert hinted that if Andrew ever wanted to kiss him it would be alright. Garfield picking up on the hint that Colbert wanted a kiss, he leaned across the desk and cut The Late Show host off by locking lips with him. Stephen Colbert gets kissed [Image by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images] After the two stopped kissing and gazed at each other for a moment, it would appear as if they enjoyed the kiss and Andrew and Stephen moved their heads towards each other and locked lips a second time. After Stephen Colbert and Andrew Garfield’s stopped kissing for the second time, Stephen commented on the fact that Garfield was a “gentle lover”. Seemingly proud of getting the opportunity to follow Ryan Reynolds in stealing a kiss from Andrew Garfield, Stephen Colbert wasted no time sharing a picture of the kiss on Twitter. He even captioned the picture “It’s getting hot in here.” It’s getting hot in here! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/Hh9THkujnb — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 11, 2017 Andrew Garfield actually made the appearance on The Late Show to talk to Stephen Colbert about his role in the new movie titled Silence. After he and Stephen were done kissing and talking about the Ryan Reynolds kiss, he opened up about how difficult it was for him to lose 40 pounds for his role in the movie. “You just kind of don’t eat and get very, very angry at everything around you.” Andrew claimed that fasting to lose the 40 pounds for the role was a very “spiritual process”. He claimed that the idea was “you empty out in order for the spirit to enter”. In addition to starring Andrew Garfield, the cast of Silence also includes Adam Driver, Liam Neeson, and Tadanobu Asano. The official trailer for the film can be viewed below. Silence is currently playing in theaters across the U.S. What did you think about the kiss between Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds? How about his kiss with Stephen Colbert? The real question is – who do you think Andrew is going to kiss next? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section found down below. [Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx