Wells Adams Says America Won't Embrace A Black 'Bachelorette' Like Rachel

Wells Adams of Bachelor Nation isn't known for being quiet on this thoughts. He is always posting videos of himself drunk and sharing his thoughts on new episodes of the show. Now Us Weekly is sharing that Wells Adams is speaking out about the possibility of Rachel Lindsay being cast as the bachelorette. Chase McNary and Wells Adams were guests on Vinny Ventiera's Wrong Reasons podcast on Thursday, February 2, and that is when Wells shared his thoughts. Chase McNary spoke out about how he thinks that Rachel Lindsay might be a good fit and that the show has been calling for someone more diverse in the role. It is obvious that Rachel is a fan favorite and that Nick Viall likes her as well and will be keeping her around for a bit. Chase thinks that the show wants everyone to think that this is what is going to happen. Then he said they might throw everyone for a loop. Chase said, "It's the direction they have to go. But then, 'Holy s**t, Donald Trump's the president, and Corinne's the Bachelorette? What's the world going to do?'" Rachel Lindsay: 5 Things To Know About Nick Viall's Front-Runner On 'The Bachelor' https://t.co/w4sSi2UAZe pic.twitter.com/4EvbbiDOuP — blind (@celebhappenin) January 30, 2017 Now Wells Adams wasn't shy about sharing his thoughts on Rachel Lindsay as the bachelorette. He even thinks that there is a chance that Corinne might end up being the one cast in the lead, which would be a shocking turn of events. When Nick Viall was announced, everyone was shocked and expecting to hear Chase McNary or Luke Pell get the job. Wells spoke out about his thoughts on Rachel and more. "Remember, we all thought it was Caila, and that was exactly what they were trying to do — that was diversity being the forefront. And then they kind of took stock of how America felt about it, they kind of leaked that information, and they realized America wasn't super pumped about that choice. Regardless of the diversity issue, it might've just been they didn't really love her personality or persona. But when they found out it was JoJo, people were very excited about that. I think the franchise wants to so badly break out of its cookie-cutter, white-person shell, but I don't think that America will embrace it, sadly enough. And I think what they're going to do is, it will be misdirection. I think it's going to be … Rachel, and then at the last second, they'll have Corinne." Wells Adams might have the right idea, but Rachel is a favorite for the job. A lot of people would be really upset if Corinne ended up being the one cast on the show. A lot of people were surprised it was Nick Viall, but they are watching the show anyway. ◦ Refinery29: Ben Higgins Predicts Rachel Lindsay Will Be The First Bachelorette Of Color: ABC has received… https://t.co/Rdo7Nkfte3 — kelenike (@kelenike) January 31, 2017 Hollywood Take shared that Wells Adams is up to something else lately, too. Since Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray split, she is back on the market. Wells recently spent time with her in Nashville along with a few other people from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. During this time, Wells and Amanda were seen making out. Since then, the two haven't said a word about if they might be more than just friends. They didn't seem to be hiding the fact that they were together for that weekend, though. What do you think about Wells Adams saying that America wouldn't embrace Rachel as the lead? Do you think they would ever cast Corinne?