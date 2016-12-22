Wendy Williams Body-Shamed For TBT Instagram Photo As A 12-Year-Old: Photoshop Memes Result

It all began with a simple throwback Thursday photo posted by Wendy Williams on Instagram. In the photo’s description, Wendy called herself an awkward 12-year-old at Christmas. Within five hours of Williams posting the below photo to her Instagram account, the throwback photo had received more than 10,000 likes on Instagram, and Wendy’s name was trending on Twitter. 3 days until Christmas! ????????????Here I am as an awkward 12 year old. #TBT #holidays #christmas A photo posted by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:01am PST According to Twitter, the name Wendy Williams has garnered nearly 11,000 tweets in a short period. Whereas some people are defending Wendy for being vulnerable enough to expose the photo of herself as a 12-year-old, others are making fun of Williams in an endless stream of memes. Those defending Wendy defy others to post photos of themselves when they were only 12, just to compare how awkward the age can be. Others are “going in hard” on Wendy, calling her a man and making their own Photoshop-creations of Wendy, and writing about how large her body appears in the photo. Some of those commenting on Wendy’s photo of herself as a 12-year-old girl are remarking that Williams had a large body, with a build that reminds one of a football linebacker. Others are tweeting that folks should leave Wendy alone and stop making fun of Wendy’s body — both then and now. Lots of references to Wendy potentially having been a person who allegedly transitioned from a man to a woman are filling Twitter — without a shred of proof for that accusation. However, it is an accusation that has followed Williams for a long time, due to Wendy’s tall stature. one of y’all.. took the time out of your day.. to photoshop wendy williams.. as the babadook.. pic.twitter.com/syTHX2aZXQ — khaleesi (@suburbantwink) December 20, 2016 Perhaps not a lot of people have sympathy for Williams since Wendy is known as a hard-hitting, no-holds-bar type of celebrity reporter who has been known to speak her mind about famous folks. Wendy has her famous “How you doing?” opening line that she always asks her audience at the beginning of her shows, coupled with a hands-down posture that reminds one of a cat’s paws. A sampling of the commentary being made about Wendy via social media can be read in comments below. Some of those comments compare Wendy’s body to physical structures, like traffic signs, while others claim Williams appeared to have shoulders as large as a man’s shoulders when she was only 12 years of age. Others are wondering what Wendy ate back in those days, while others are quipping that the Wendy jokes on Twitter have made their day. Not everyone leaving comments across Wendy’s social media pages are ones that are making fun of the talk show queen. joy2727: “@wendyshow We all have these awkward childhood pics. Thanks for sharing! And wow to these mean comments especially during the holidays.” megalagrand: “People definitely feel no fear over the web BUT don’t forget this woman says outrageously hateful things to many many people as well. I know that doesn’t excuse what people are saying to her now but I think it’s more of the old school rule. Treat people how you would like to be treated ya know?” star_child99: “You can tell from a young age she was going to be tall, but it’s a shame some of you are roasting the mess out of her LOL! I think if she did not toss people under the bus everyday, she would have more protection and mercy from her fans.” solelytonia: “I’m just here for the comments.” pammypoo55: “These comments are a frightening revelation of the evil, meanness, unkindness that is lurking behind so many people who undoubtedly pretend to be nice but are straight up wicked. And extremely insecure to boot.” As seen in the top photo above, Wendy appeared at the 2014 Soul Train Awards on Friday, November 7, 2014, in Las Vegas. Wendy Williams says there’s a side to her fans don’t know. https://t.co/j4GlcG0wiu pic.twitter.com/1Yhtoos8LL — CBS Entertainment (@CBSNewsEnt) December 21, 2016 [Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]

