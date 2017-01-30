What Happened To Lala Kent? Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Now Slamming Reality TV

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent announced late last year that she was ready to leave the highly successful reality television show behind. Over the past year, Kent has been accused of bullying her co-stars and even being bullied herself. It’s no secret that Lala doesn’t enjoy the company of her co-stars, but she tried to be friendly with them last year. But on this season of Vanderpump Rules, Kent decided to come out with the punches ready and she was already being accused of fat-shaming Katie Maloney on the very first episode. And this has people questioning; what happened to Lala Kent? According to a new tweet, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is now revealing that she doesn’t enjoy reliving the past. As it turns out, Kent decided to leave the show in November and it is possible that she will continue to star on the show until the season is over. However, it is possible that Kent will boycott the Vanderpump Rules reunion special. “My definition of hell is having to re-live your past. I watched an episode of Family Guy that was about that. Hell no,” Lala Kent revealed on Twitter, sharing that it is hell for her to relive the past, including perhaps rewatching old episodes of Vanderpump Rules. Lala Kent is embarking on a new project, excited to show fans who she really is https://t.co/zvaWowLxge pic.twitter.com/dfQ1vNkcc8 — BlastingNews (@BlastingNews) January 28, 2017 On Vanderpump Rules, several of her co-stars have had several things to say about Lala, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and even Jax Taylor. He has been very vocal about her being desperate, her being delusional and her having no friends. And one can imagine that Kent has said things that she’s not proud of, because she was called out for deleting tweets. “I only delete tweets when I’m high bc I remember what’s real wen I’m stoney it all seems real dumb when I’m in the sky therefore… DELETE,” Lala Kent revealed in a tweet, sharing that she does delete some tweets because she doesn’t write them when she’s in a clear headspace. And it sounds like Lala Kent is ready to defend herself for slamming her Vanderpump Rules co-stars and possibly even the show herself. She has been arguing with Stassi Schroeder about her role on the show, and she claims that she helped with the show’s success. “When new ppl r cast on an existing tv show it’s bc the network thinks the show needed it. I didn’t coattail off sh*t. I helped #urwelcome,” Lala Kent revealed on Twitter about her former co-stars on Vanderpump Rules, to which one person replied, “And you’ll be missed. But I also understand why the girls are so mad.. you said some awful stuff. Still wish you great things,” which resulted in Lala replying, “I only come for those who come for me. They’re mad because I come more vicious than they do #bangbang #givethemlala.” #Breaking_News Lala Kent vs. Kristen Doute BRAWL Goes Down at SUR! https://t.co/UuHjnPblNr via #Indilens pic.twitter.com/Y0wMgks3WF — Jahid Khan (@jahidkhan_tnd) January 23, 2017 Even though Kent may not be making headlines for her political tweets, it sounds like she is using her Twitter to inform the world about the immigration ban that hit the United States over the weekend. And it sounds like Kent would love for the ban to be lifted and she didn’t hold back when it came to sharing her thoughts about the new rule. “More than welcome. Come. let us love you #weareherebecauseofyou #iloveyou,” Lala Kent wrote in response to the refugee protests, to which one person wrote, “so naive..” “Nah boo, It’s called the future. It’s called having a soul. The millennials are the only hope your child has. Thank us, don’t hate,” Lala Kent revealed in response to the follower, revealing that she’s ready to fight her haters. What do you think of Lala Kent’s decision to lash out on social media? Are you surprised to hear that she’s slamming her Vanderpump Rules co-stars and possibly the show itself? [Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]