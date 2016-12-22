Why Sylvester Stallone Turns Down Trump's Political Offer: It's Not Because He Doesn't Like The President-Elect

Sylvester Stallone is not accepting Donald Trump’s offer after all, according to Vanity Fair. The 70-year-old Creed star turned down the offer proposed by the U.S. President-elect, who’s also 70-years-old, to become the chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts in Trump’s new administration. Sylvester Stallone turns down arts role offered by Donald Trump https://t.co/q9zkotR2eh pic.twitter.com/iuvGI8dvlO — NME (@NME) December 20, 2016 Trump has less than a month before he enters the White House as the new U.S. President officially, and he’s already mulling over his new administration. But when Trump offered Sylvester Stallone the chance to join his team, many people said agreed that it was a fantastic opportunity for the actor if he was considering running for politics in the future. But apparently, Sylvester Stallone isn’t interested in Trump’s offer, as the Rocky Balboa actor clarified that he’s not joining Trump’s administration in any capacity. On Sunday, the actor released a statement via his publicist in which he said he was “incredibly flattered” to have been invited to become the chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. Sylvester Stallone added that he feels he could be “more effective” by helping veterans. “However I believe I could be more effective by bringing national attention to returning military personnel in an effort to find gainful employment, suitable housing and financial assistance these heroes respectfully deserve.” In greatest career move in years, Sylvester Stallone turns down Donald Trump: https://t.co/wjcH6nQ6xH pic.twitter.com/ZVzNUT7ECg — Consequence of Sound (@coslive) December 19, 2016 It’s not like Sylvester Stallone is turning down Trump’s offer because he hates the U.S. President-elect. On the contrary, the actor said back in January in one of his interviews that he “loves” Trump. In his interview with Variety earlier this year, Sylvester Stallone said Trump is “a great Dickensian character,” adding that there are certain people like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Babe Ruth that are “bigger than life.” “But I don’t know how that translates to running the world.” It’s not the first time Sylvester Stallone has been invited into the world of politics. But apparently, his family is holding the actor back. When the mayor of Philadelphia once told the Oscar-nominated actor he had high chances of getting elected, Stallone’s wife – Jennifer Flavin – talked him out of running. Sylvester Stallone, left, and Jennifer Flavin, right, pose with their daughters Nov10, 2016 (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP Photo) pic.twitter.com/A3WgiGuwLw — Karya Setia (@kasetia21) November 14, 2016 In his interview with Variety, Sylvester Stallone shared what his wife had told him to convince him he’s not good for politics. “She said, ‘Are you crazy? He’s just being nice. You’re not going to be elected. You don’t have that insatiable need to be embraced by people.’” Now that Sylvester Stallone has officially turned down Trump’s offer to get into politics, the actor won’t be able to find out if people are actually prepared to embrace him, unless, of course, the U.S. President-elect appoints the actor to work with Dept. of Veterans Affairs. A few weeks before offering Sylvester Stallone the opportunity to join his administration, Trump met with another actor, Leonardo DiCaprio. In early December, the Oscar-winning actor met with the U.S. President-elect to discuss climate change. Interestingly, Trump has previously said he doesn’t believe climate change exists and even claimed it’s a hoax created by China, which Trump considers America’s top competitor. Sylvester Stallone may be “incredibly flattered” over Trump’s offer, but he must be even more proud of his three daughters, according to the Sun. The Creed actor’s three daughters are making Hollywood awards history by being named Miss Golden Globe. Sylvester Stallone gives wife Jennifer Flavin all the credit for raising daughters https://t.co/AOVb6GqgtR pic.twitter.com/TgIyoyFp5Z — Walkileaks (@walkileaks) November 12, 2016 While the role of Miss Golden Globe is usually taken by just one person, Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters – 20-year-old Sophia, 18-year-old Sistine, and 14-year-old Scarlet Stallone, have all landed the role. The three gorgeous girls posed for pictures at the nominations announcement last week. Golden Globes 2017 will be held on January 8, where the three Sylvester Stallone daughters will be presented with the coveted role of Miss Golden Globe. [Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]

