Will Ferrell Spotted Filming 'Sherlock' Parody, Wild Popularity Of Ron Burgundy

Will Ferrell has had a busy start to 2017, with Fox ordering a pilot for a new comedy show LA —> Vegas, according to Variety. The show, described as a single-camera comedy of 30-minute duration, boasts Will Ferrell as its executive producer and will tell the story of a group of misfits teaching to understand their place in society. The action will take place on the Friday night flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, followed by the returning flight from loss Vegas back to Los Angeles on Sunday evening. In addition, Mashable reported that Will Ferrell has been spotted in London on the University of Greenwich campus where, based on a tweet posted by the University itself, the Anchorman actor and other “famous faces” (reportedly Hugh Laurie and Ralph Fiennes) are filming a Sherlock parody which will go by the name of Holmes and Watson. Filming is continuing in Greenwich for ‘Holmes and Watson’. There are some famous faces around. Spotted any? pic.twitter.com/gFXhodrOBc — Uni of Greenwich (@UniofGreenwich) January 10, 2017 Will Ferrell filming new Sherlock comedy in Greenwich #willferrel pic.twitter.com/6l0vIlaIy6 — Alan Griffin (@HongKongGriffin) January 10, 2017 Can you spot Will Ferrell filming for the new Holmes and Watson film at the Tower of London today!? pic.twitter.com/EdMesuLHnI — KF Tower Bridge (@KFTowerBridge) January 24, 2017 Indeed, Will Ferrell has carved a niche for himself over the previous two decades by making audiences laugh using distorted facial expressions and on-screen emotional outbursts. While Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and The Other Guys are some of the actor’s well-known comedy films, the comedian is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Ron Burgundy in the Anchorman films. Will Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy is an egoistic news anchor in a male-dominated team working for a television news station whose false notion of male superiority is challenged by a female co-worker. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and its two sequels received positive reviews, with Will Ferrell’s character widely being regarded as one of the greatest comedic film characters of all time. FILM CLUB: Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy – Sunday 22nd Jan @ 5pm pic.twitter.com/4VG7zcAs1L — Dough And Brew (@DoughAndBrew) January 19, 2017 Even though Will Ferrell is a Saturday Night Live alumnus, movie enthusiasts specifically recognize the actor for his fantastic portrayal of Ron Burgundy. The Get Hard actor earlier revealed that Ron Burgundy was his favorite character to portray and that he was inspired by Mort Crim, the veteran Detroit-based news anchor who had professional conflicts with his female peers. It is interesting to note that Will Ferrell has studied sports journalism and that he was working as a sports broadcaster before he joined the film industry to work as a comedian. Will Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy has inspired some businesses to come up with products that are based on the comical character. The Zoolander actor has previously been hired by Chrysler, Jockey, and Ben & Jerry’s to feature in their respective commercials in character as Ron Burgundy, marketing the Dodge Durango car, retro underwear, and “Scotchy Scotch Scotch” ice cream. Will Ferrell’s character has also inspired the production of “Ron Burgundy Great Odin’s Raven,” a brand blended Scotch whiskey. The whiskey brand clearly used the famous “Great Odin’s Raven” quote from the Anchorman movies, which was exclaimed by Ron Burgundy when he was shocked to discover that his female colleague had manipulated his teleprompter. Ron Burgundy Scotchy Scotch Scotch is real! pic.twitter.com/tUmY6GZTIZ — StarRaven Shepard (@Star_Raven_SAT) December 8, 2014 As a screenwriter, Will Ferrell came up with many bizarre quotes that made his character appear unusual. In fact, Ron Burgundy had uttered the words “Scotchy scotch scotch” when he was expressing his love for scotch whiskey in the first Anchorman film. Later, the Ron Burgundy-inspired scotch whiskey was also featured in Anchorman 2. Ron Burgundy’s popularity has even motivated businesspeople like Zach Neil and Brian Link to set up a bar that is totally dedicated to Will Ferrell’s popular character. Named as New York’s Stay Classy, the entrepreneurs’ bar has cocktail drinks that are named after Ron Burgundy’s most famous lines in the Anchorman films. According to Eater LA, most of the cocktails carry bizarre names like “Smelly Pirate Hooker,” “A Whale’s Vagina,” “Mugatu Mule,” and “Glass Case of Emotion.” New York’s Stay Classy bar also reached out to Will Ferrell fans who reside in Hollywood, as the pub set up a pop-up bar at the TLC Chinese 6 Theater for a short time. According to NBC Los Angeles, the name of the bar is popular enough to attract Will Ferrell fans that are familiar with Ron Burgundy and his news team. One of the greatest experiences…..a pop up bar in Hollywood dedicated to Will Ferrell’s characters. There are no words???? @StayClassyBar pic.twitter.com/bIdn2AeuSn — Andy Miller (@asmiller11) December 14, 2016 Entertainment Weekly reported that the success of the pop-up bar would not only enable the bar owners to feel the pulse of the prospective customers but also help them to decide upon the location where they can set up the bar on a permanent basis. [Featured Image by Joel Ryan/AP Images]