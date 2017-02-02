Will Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Return To El Salvador Before Baby's Birth?

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have finally updated fans on their future plans for their family ministry after months of silence on the matter. Jill Duggar’s second pregnancy seemingly played a part in the couple missing their original target date for returning to Central America, but Jill and Derick recently revealed that they do hope to make it back to the mission field in the near future. The Counting On stars and their son, 19-month-old Israel, returned to Arkansas last August after spending the better part of a year living in Central America. Shortly after their arrival, they claimed that they were only going to spend a short period of time back in the States. Their original aim was to head back to their hospitality house in El Salvador sometime last fall, but that season is long gone. There’s been some speculation that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are now going to remain in Arkansas until Jill gives birth to her second child. However, Jill recently told People that she and her husband plan on making at least one trip to El Salvador before the baby boy arrives. “We are planning to go back very soon,” Jill revealed. “Then we will come back for the birth of the baby.” #comparingbellies after Israel had dinner ???? #foodbelly #babybump A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jan 13, 2017 at 6:45am PST Jill Duggar’s due date isn’t until July, so she and Derick Dillard may spend a few months in the mission field before returning home again. However, Jill is likely in no hurry to rush back to Central America. During the Counting On “After Show” special, she broke down crying while talking about how scary life in El Salvador was for her. Jill shared her anxiety about being left at home alone with Israel whenever Derick left to go preach to the locals, and she revealed that she was so on edge one night that the loud noise from a falling shower rack had her fearing for her life. Jill Duggar has confessed that she desperately began trying to get pregnant as soon as she and Derick arrived back home. During the “After Show” special, Derick said that a pregnancy would delay their family’s return to El Salvador. Jill later told Us Weekly that she was taking pregnancy test after pregnancy test, praying that one would turn out positive. “I had been through tons of pregnancy tests, one of those big online value pack things. I had been going through pregnancy tests, so whenever I got positive pregnancy tests — I took like three — I was like, ‘Ah, really?’” Jill Duggar’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, seemed pleased that their daughter’s baby news would keep her at home a little while longer. They filmed a special video congratulating Jill on her second pregnancy and praising her and Derick for “being fruitful and multiplying.” It’s been almost six months since Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard returned to Arkansas to take a break from living as missionaries, but they haven’t taken a break from accepting monetary donations for their “family ministry.” Even though they’ve had a lot of time on their hands, Jill and Derick haven’t been blogging about what they did in Central America or laying out their plans for the future. As the Inquisitr previously reported, they’ve kept their generous donors in the dark about their mission work for many months. Their last blog post about their ministry was an October 6 update about how they would be spending some of their time in the States. “While we are stateside in the US for this brief time, we want to continue to make the most of both our time and resources. Jill and I are taking Bible classes, sharing the story of our mission with people in the US and preparing to return to Central America,” Derick wrote. “Your support is helping make this possible. When our schedule allows, I’m also working a number of jobs in between for additional support of my family.” I love spending time with my son; never a dull moment ???? #familytime #israeldaviddillard A photo posted by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jan 26, 2017 at 6:23am PST Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard still have not provided their fans with a detailed breakdown of how donations to their family ministry are being spent, but they have asked donors to “pledge $20 a month to purchase Bibles.” Jill and Derick claim that donated money has been used to pay for just one of their many flights to Central America, and they’ve used their own money to pay for all their “indirect expenses.” S.O.S. Ministries provided their housing in El Salvador, and they’re currently living in Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s huge, two-story “guest house” free of charge. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard also have not revealed whether they plan on returning to Central America after Jill gives birth. [Featured Image by Derick Dillard/Instagram]