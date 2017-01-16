Zac Efron Defeats Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson In Twitter Competition, But The Rock Beat Him With 'Baywatch' Insults

Zac Efron may look all ripped and athletic, but his balls sound like a three-year-old girl’s, according to High Snobiety. At least that’s what Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says about his Baywatch co-star in the latest teaser trailer for the upcoming comedy. If that all sounds a little strange, perhaps you should check out the new teaser trailer here. When Paramount Pictures released the second official trailer for Seth Gordon’s Baywatch adaptation, millions of people understandably sighed with delight. In the new trailer, The Rock and his co-star Zac Efron are seen flexing their muscles and co-operating to bring down the villain of the film played by Priyanka Chopra. Watch the second trailer here. But the new trailer isn’t all about The Rock and Zac Efron’s muscles and their handsome faces, as it also features several action-packed fight scenes and massive explosions. Baywatch, which comes from Horrible Bosses famous director Seth Gordon, is set to hit theaters on May 26, 2017. Judging by the reception of the upcoming film, it’s fair to say that both The Rock and Zac Efron have already drawn the world’s excitement about Baywatch just like Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff did with the original TV series of the same name, which ran from 1989 through 2001. Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson show their strength in a new trailer for #Baywatch! Watch it now: https://t.co/4Ex6goLLM6 pic.twitter.com/CQBzznAE2F — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 10, 2017 At least five creators of the original Baywatch TV series, including Michael Berk, are on board producing the 2017 film starring Zac Efron. Apart from the 29-year-old Neighbors actor and The Rock, the film also stars Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, and even Anderson. The film is centered on devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (The Rock) and his confrontations against a cocky new recruit (Zac Efron), which ultimately grows into a cooperation with the mission to bring down criminals that threaten the future of the Bay. Apart from their on-screen confrontation in Baywatch, The Rock and Zac Efron also seem to have a real-life competition to win over their co-star Chopra‘s attention, according to the Hindustan Times. Chopra was one of the presenters at the 74th Golden Globe Awards last Sunday, where she represented her Hollywood debut film Baywatch and looked absolutely stunning. Her Baywatch co-stars The Rock and Zac Efron apparently had a Twitter competition to be the first one to praise Chopra on the social media platform. RT @justjaredjr: Zac Efron is showing off his buff body in the new #Baywatch trailer. https://t.co/IGkxPivxdS pic.twitter.com/vBjnEWI8Fw — Zac Efron Fanpage (@_TEAM_ZacEfron) January 10, 2017 It was Zac Efron who won that competition. The Neighbors star took to Twitter early Monday morning (6:08 A.M.) to write that Chopra looked “beautiful” at the awards gala. The Rock managed to get on Twitter at around 8 A.M., writing that his Baywatch co-star looked “stunning.” Chopra was definitely excited to hear such compliments from two of the world’s most attractive men, Zac Efron and The Rock, so she took to Twitter to respond to her Baywatch co-stars. Interestingly, The Rock was the first one to receive a “thank-you” tweet from Chopra even though it was Zac Efron who was the first to praise the actress on Twitter. Five minutes later, Chopra responded to Efron. In the two messages, the Baywatch actress wrote that both Efron and The Rock were missed at the award gala that night. VÍDEO: Dwayne Johnson y Zac Efron, pura química en el nuevo tráiler de #LosVigilantesDeLaPlayahttps://t.co/qb32ENgKzz #Baywatch #EsBaywatch pic.twitter.com/b3xvTf13mx — CulturaOcio (@culturaocio) January 9, 2017 In other news, Zac Efron may be the obsession of millions around the world, but he has never been an ambassador for fragrance campaigns: until now. In its latest fragrance campaign, Hugo Boss presents the Baywatch actor as its new ambassador, according to Cosmopolitan. In an ad promoting the new cologne campaign for the brand, Zac Efron announces that it’s his very first fragrance campaign. According to a representative from Hugo Boss, the company chose Efron because he’s sexier than any other man. Fair enough. Zac Efron is the new face of the Hugo Man fragrance from Hugo Boss https://t.co/QJeVBVbdjY pic.twitter.com/jyQs8mzuKK — fashion (@fashion) January 3, 2017 In fact, Zac Efron seems like the perfect ambassador for Hugo Boss, as on top of his looks he also has the confidence, charisma, and wit that make him one of the most desired men in the world. [Featured Image by Harry How/Getty Images]

