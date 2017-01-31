Here's How To Become A HuffPost Campus Editor-At-Large At Your College

Are you interested in serving as your school’s Huffington Post Campus Editor-at-Large? If so, here are the deets: What does it mean to be a Huffington Post Campus Editor-at-Large? Do you want to grow your personal brand by teaming up with one of the biggest media organizations in the world? We’re giving you the opportunity to share your voice on a platform that reaches hundreds of millions of readers every month, along with the chance for your content to be considered for promotion on our social media accounts. If you’re psyched about the work we’re doing, consider yourself ambassador material. Who are we looking for? Students who are active influencers in their communities and leaders on their campus, have a healthy social following and an interest in media in all its forms. What can you expect from the program? Your content will be considered for publication on The Huffington Post’s Contributor Platform. You’ll receive an ambassadors-only newsletter and have the opportunity to curate a HuffPost newsletter. You’ll have the chance to connect with your favorite editors. You’ll have the chance for your content to be considered for promotion on HuffPost’s massive social accounts. You’ll get to test drive some of the freshest products and features available to our audience FIRST. You’ll get access to a network of other dynamic, influential campus leaders around the country. The best part? You are your own boss. You tell us the projects you’re most passionate about promoting, and we’ll make it happen. We’ll hop on the phone with you every three months (or as frequently as you like!) to brainstorm new ideas and listen to your feedback. Here’s how you can make an impact on your campus: You’ll have the option to promote your favorite editors’ work, share Huffington Post content and introduce your friends to our fun, fresh newsletters and app. You can write about the issues that matter most to you and keep us in the loop with what’s happening at your school. If you’re interested, click here to apply. Please note that these terms and conditions apply to your participation.