Adam Driver Gets Animated Alerting His Indiana Hometown About Upcoming Events

Don’t get Adam Driver started on Chad tobogganing in his hometown. The “Star Wars” actor teamed up with Stephen Colbert to alert residents in Mishawaka, Indiana, about upcoming events in a spoof “Late Show” skit Thursday. But things took a rather angry turn as he previewed an afternoon of “inner tubing.” Check out the full clip above. Related Coverage Someone Recut The 'Elf' Trailer As A Thriller, And It’s Terrifying Stephen Colbert Breaks Down Exactly Why Gandalf Doesn't Do Weddings

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx