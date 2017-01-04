Animal Shelter’s Hilarious Cat Commercial Is A Low-Budget Masterpiece

Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters, an animal rescue organization and group of no-kill shelters headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, has produced a hilarious online commercial that’s absolutely purr-fect. The video, titled “Kitty Kommercial,” features native Atlantan Paul Preston trying to get cats adopted like a used car salesman. Funny bits include a self-cleaning cat, a woman pretending to be one of those wacky waving inflatable tube men you see at dealerships, and a Sarah McLachlan cover at the tail end, which spoofs her British Colombia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals ads. A representative from Furkids told The Huffington Post that Preston is not a local comedian or personality, but a contractor with a rental property management company who just happens to be naturally funny. His sister, Helen, who volunteers with Furkids, had the initial idea for the commercial and thought her brother would be p-awesome in it. The entire video was completely improvised at one of Furkids’ facilities and was shot in about 30 minutes. Furkids would not release exactly how much it cost to produce this glorious video — which has become popular on the content sharing site Reddit — but hinted that it was in the ballpark of “a couple cans of cat food for the cat stars.” If you are interested in volunteer opportunities or adopting a pet from Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters, check out their site, here.

