Bad Lip Reading Reveals What Was Really Said At Donald Trump's Inauguration

Bad Lip Reading has got the scoop on what really went down at President Donald Trump's inauguration. By hilariously dubbing over key parts of Friday's ceremony, the YouTube channel gives a unique (parody) insight into what was actually being said while the eyes of the world were on Washington D.C. It turns out Trump was all nervously set to barf before walking out onto the stage, while Vice President Mike Pence really wasn't thrilled about the proceedings at all. Check out the full clip above.