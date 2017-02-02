Bad Lip Reading Reveals What's Really Said During The NFL Season

What do NFL players, coaches and referees talk about on the field? According to YouTube channel Bad Lip Reading’s new spoof video, conversations during the 2016/17 season often revolved around “The X Files,” books and movies — and there was a fair bit of singing, too. Check out the full dubbed clip above. Related Coverage Lady Gaga To Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show These Governors Are Betting On The Super Bowl, But For A Good Cause Bad Lip Reading Reveals What Was Really Said At Trump's Inauguration Beyoncé On Why She Performed 'Formation' At The Super Bowl