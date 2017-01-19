Bill Maher Has A Very Important Message For People Interviewing Donald Trump

Bill Maher has issued a stark warning to fellow TV hosts who interview President-elect Donald Trump in the upcoming months. “If you are going to have him on, he’s a politician,” Maher said on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “I know he’s actually a game show host from Queens, but now he’s the president of the United States, so if you’re going to have him on ― this is everybody ― hold his feet to the fire,” he added. “Don’t let him use you.” “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon was accused of letting Trump do just that in September, when he messed up the GOP nominee’s hair during an interview. Maher was a vocal critic of Trump throughout the presidential election campaign. But the comedian said he would still welcome the former reality television personality onto his show, “Real Time with Bill Maher.” Although it took Maher eight years to secure an interview with President Barack Obama, he admitted Trump’s “unpredictable” nature could mean the soon-to-be president turns up for his show’s new season, which returns to HBO this Friday. “What kind of guy is he? That’s the point.” said Maher. “It took me eight years to get Obama; [Trump] could appear on my second show. You don’t know what this guy is doing, which is why I’m sweating like a whore in church.” Watch the full interview above, and check out the footage below of Maher revealing his No. 1 global concern. Related Coverage Samantha Bee Grudgingly Hails Trump's 'Spokes-Cobra' Kellyanne Conway Trump Now Says He Doesn't Like Tweeting Colbert Ridicules Trump For Taking Off His First Weekend Redditors Imagine If Obama Tweeted Like Trump