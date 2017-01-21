Bill Maher Highlights Extent Of Opioid Abuse In Donald Trump-Voting States

Bill Maher took aim at the idea that liberals are to blame for “destroying the fabric of society with our drug use” on Friday. To do so, the “Real Time” host revealed the number of people addicted to opioids in some of the red states that voted for Donald Trump in the presidential election. “Did you know that of the 14 states with the highest number of painkiller prescriptions per person, they all went for Trump?” he asked. Maher said Trump won 80 percent of the states that have the biggest heroin problems, and that the counties who flipped for him in Ohio and Pennsylvania were the ones racked by opioid abuse. “So let’s stop calling Trump voters idiots and fools, and call them what they are, fucking drug addicts,” he added. Describing the “phenomenal” number of white conservatives on drugs as “a phenomenon,” Maher then broke down the numbers in West Virginia and Wisconsin. “Kids, don’t do heroin, it’s a gateway to being a Republican,” the famed pot-smoker and advocate for legalizing marijuana later quipped, before urging people to not do hard drugs and instead “stick to the stuff that comes out of the ground.” Check out the full clip above. Related Coverage Bill Maher Has A Very Important Message For People Interviewing Trump Bookies Offer Yuuuge Odds On Trump's Impeachment Within 6 Months Trump Really Won't Like These Presidential Portrait Makeovers #ThankYouObama Floods Twitter With Love For Outgoing POTUS