Bill Maher Hilariously Picks Apart Donald Trump's Chaotic First Week In Power

It’s no laughing matter, but the Trump administration is already providing plenty of comic fodder for Bill Maher. The “Real Time” host dissected President Donald Trump’s first week in office on Friday, and hilariously likened its often chaotic nature to the last half hour of the movie “Goodfellas.” The late night host also went in on Trump’s oft-repeated yet false claim that the crowds at his inauguration were much larger than they were. “This is about dick,” he said. “This is about a guy who never brought a woman to orgasm! He probably thinks it doesn’t even exist in a woman.” Maher later slammed Trump for “apparently knowing nothing” about running a government, saying that he spent “all week signing executive orders in these super classy leather binders that look like the menu at Beefsteak Charlie’s.” But the orders were really “just signed tweets” because no one knows how Trump’s projects such as the U.S./Mexico border wall will actually be progressed or even funded. “It can’t really go on like this for four years, can it?” Maher asked. “I’m gonna lose my mind.” Check out the full segment above. Related Coverage Trump's Press Office Confuses Britain's PM With Porn Star A Tremendous Roundup Of Street Art Ridiculing Donald Trump Seth Meyers Dissects Trump's Many Lies (Again) Conan Outsources Show To Mexico For A Special Episode