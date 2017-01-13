Bryan Cranston Steals The Show In James Corden's Spoof Kanye West Soap Opera

“The Bold And The Lyrical” is 2017’s most gripping (spoof) soap opera. On “The Late Late Show,” Bryan Cranston, Giovanni Ribisi and James Corden used lyrics from Kanye West songs to win Jessica Biel’s heart. Except Cranston sometimes took the words a little too literally or used a completely different rapper’s rhymes. See how many of the songs you can name by watching the full clip above. Related Coverage James Corden Suggests A New Catchphrase For America's Economy Bryan Cranston Once Married A Couple Flying Over The Hollywood Sign

