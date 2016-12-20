Calling This Jerry Lewis Interview A 'Trainwreck' Is Polite

The Hollywood Reporter called its sit-down with comedian Jerry Lewis the “most painfully awkward interview of 2016.” Man, the trade publication wasn’t kidding. Watch what is supposed to be a look at an entertainer thriving in his 90s plunge into celebrity hell. In the clip, posted Monday, the 90-year-old Lewis essentially stonewalls his interviewer with one-word answers that mostly include “why?” And when he does actually string together a few words, they’re usually not very revealing. The Hollywood Reporter noted that Lewis has a reputation for being difficult. He seemed agitated when the crew arrived and complained about the equipment. But a pro like him surely has dealt with worse? If anyone is going to appreciate what THR called a “trainwreck” of an interview, it’s the French. They love Lewis no matter what.

