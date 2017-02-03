Cartoon Donald Trump's Phone Call With Australia's PM Doesn't Go As Planned

President Donald Trump’s telephone conversation with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull reportedly didn’t end well last weekend. Cartoon Trump’s call down under doesn’t go as planned either in this “Late Show” spoof. Check out the full segment above. Related Coverage Swiss TV Show Rips Into Trump With A Spoof Tourism Ad Twitter Goes To Town Imagining The #ReasonsTrumpHangsUp Donald Trump Is Honored To Have The Greatest Temperament, Donald Trump Says 4 Reasons Not To Believe Trump When He Says He'll Fix The Tax Code