Conan O'Brien Outsources Show To Mexico For A Special Episode

Conan O’Brien is going south of the border in a bid to build bridges. The late night TV host is relocating his show to Mexico for a special one-off episode. “With all of this week’s negative news about the relationship between the United States and Mexico, I thought I would try and do something positive,” O’Brien said Thursday, in reference to simmering tensions between Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and President Donald Trump over the latter’s border wall plan. The special will be filmed by an all-Mexican crew in front of an all-Mexican audience at a Mexico City studio. “Conan Without Borders: Made In Mexico,” which is slated to air on TBS on March 1, will also feature only Mexican guests. “I’m really looking forward to who we’re gonna meet, how it’s all gonna work, it’s kinda fascinating,” said O’Brien, before adding that “if it really gels, maybe that’s where I’m meant to be.” Check out the full clip above. Related Coverage Conan's Spoof Calls Between Obama And Trump Will Never Get Old Seth Meyers Mocks Trump Over His TV Watching Habits Bad Lip Reading Reveals What Was Really Said At Trump's Inauguration Dutch TV Mocks Trump With Spoof Tourism Ad