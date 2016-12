We’ve seen all types of yule log parody videos: hours of a dumpster fire, hours of Darth Vader’s funeral pyre, and even Nick Offerman sitting silently and sipping whiskey for 45 minutes. It all gets you in the Christmas spirit! “The Daily Show” created their own “Donald Trump Christmas (NOT HOLIDAY) Yule Log” video and, fittingly, it’s just the U.S. Constitution burning for 5 hours. “Wall, he told us, paaaaa-rum-pum-pummmm-pum … ”

