David Tennant Lists 6 Key Things That'll (Hopefully) Make Everything OK

Trust him, he's a (former) Doctor Who. Scottish actor David Tennant is reassuring everyone that "it's all gonna be OK." "But, it's up to us to make it OK," he said on Friday's broadcast of British topical comedy show "The Last Leg." The "Jessica Jones" star, who is no stranger to criticizing President Donald Trump, called on people to be "positively rebellious and rebelliously positive." He then issued a set of six guiding principles to make the world a better place. "As long as we stand up for what we believe in, don't give in to anger or violence, look out for the little guy, keep an eye on the big guys, refuse to keep our mouths shut, and just generally try not to be dicks," he said, then "every little thing is gonna be alright." Here's hoping. Check out the full clip above.