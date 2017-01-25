Donald Trump Stars In Jimmy Kimmel's Terrifying Spoof Trailer For 'Split 2'

As if M. Night Shyamalan’s new horror movie “Split” wasn’t scary enough.  Jimmy Kimmel gave the film a terrifying twist on Tuesday by airing a spoof trailer for its sequel. Instead of Scottish actor James McAvoy starring as a kidnapper with multiple personalities, however, President Donald Trump took the lead role. Check out the full “trailer” above. Related Coverage Dutch TV Mocks Trump With Spoof Tourism Ad Seth Meyers Takes Aim At The Trump Administration's 'Alternative Facts' Jimmy Kimmel Shares Some 'Alternative Facts' About Himself Trump Really Won't Like These Presidential Portrait Makeovers

