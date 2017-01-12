Donald Trump's News Conference Is No Joke To Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah’s job is to be a comedian, but he is deadly serious that Donald Trump’s first conference as president-elect sets an ominous tone for the next four years. During Wednesday’s news conference, Trump refused to take a question from CNN reporter Jim Acosta, calling the network “fake news.” On Wednesday’s “The Daily Show,” Noah said this is nothing to joke about. “In America, the press is supposed to be the check on the president, not the other way around,” Noah said. “This is essentially the first step in the ‘Authoritarian Tango.’” Noah said that if Trump can shut down CNN by calling it fake news, he can do the same to every other news organization. “Until all it is is, ‘Breaking news! Has President Trump been working out?’”

