Dutch TV Mocks President Donald Trump With Spoof Tourism Ad

Dutch TV is warmly welcoming President Donald Trump into the White House. Sort of. As most countries around the world fret over how Trump's "America First" inauguration pledge could economically affect them, the satirical "Zondag Met Lubach" show is working on getting "Netherlands Second" passed as official policy. To that end, it's created a spoof English-language tourism ad that promotes its nation (it has "the best tax evasion system God ever created," by the way) using Trump's own speaking style. "[Trump] had a clear message to the rest of the world: I will screw you over big time," said the show's host, Arjen Lubach. "And because we realize it's better for us to get along, we decided to introduce our tiny country to him in a way that will probably appeal to him the most." The parody ad features references to Trump's racism, his mocking of a disabled reporter, a brief yet biased history of the country and the importance of its language, which is totally better than Danish ― that "failed" tongue. with subtitles, so @POTUS can understand my introduction #zml https://t.co/MZyIrw98wt— Arjen Lubach (@arjenlubach) January 23, 2017 Check out the full "commercial" above.