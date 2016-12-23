Fake Good News Is Helping Us Forget 2016

Jimmy Fallon is here to help us put 2016 in the trash can. Forget about Donald Trump’s presidential election victory, the rise of the far-right, Britain’s Brexit vote to leave the European Union and the deaths of multiple acting and music legends for just a few seconds by watching the latest installment of “I’ve Got Good News and Good News.” “Sometimes this year it felt like there was nothing but bad news out there,” said Fallon, before introducing local NBC news anchors reading stories he said “we wish were true.” Cue heartwarming tales of lottery wins and Beyonce’s winter tour. Check it out in the clip above. Related Coverage Jimmy Fallon Will Host The 2017 Golden Globes Jimmy Fallon And 'Sesame Street' Photobomb Kids, And It's Too Cute This Woman Was Jimmy Fallon's Late-'90s Style Icon

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx