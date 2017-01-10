'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee' Imagines Trump's Twitter Reviews Of Meryl Streep Films

The staff at “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” evidently couldn’t wait for Wednesday’s show to address Donald Trump’s Twitter response to Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech, in which he called her “over-rated.” So the political satire program took to Medium on Monday to post a series of imagined movie blurbs as tweets from the president-elect ― assuming Twitter had been around for some of Streep’s older films. Trump's Movie Blurbshttps://t.co/qblj0CYBh3— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 10, 2017 A critique dated Dec. 9, 1978 reads: “The Deer Hunter: Totally unrealistic! Why didn’t they all just draft-dodge out of Nam like I did!?” Another on Dec. 19, 1985 says: “Out of Africa: Africans Should Stay IN Africa! No more refugees! “Trump’s Movie Blurbs” can be read in their entirety on Medium.

