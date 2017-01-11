Guy Reading Fake Books For The All-Too-Real Trump Era Cracks Up Subway

Fancy some light, fake reading in advance of Donald Trump’s inauguration? Scott Rogowsky of the YouTube series “Running Late” issued his latest video showing the host perusing falsely titled books on the subway. These tomes from the “Unpresidented Edition” include Trump’s “How to Succeed in Business without Paying Your Contractors” and Mike Pence’s “Prejudice & Prejudice.” They’re not available on Amazon, but they might make you laugh like this guy: Rogowsky says all ad revenue generated by his “Unpresidented Edition” video will go to the ACLU and Planned Parenthood, so share it generously.

