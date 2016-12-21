Guy's Mom Told Him To 'Sober Up' And Send His Own Christmas Cards, And He Did

Like all reliable children, when John Cessna receives a request from his mother, he grants that request. Take this photo edit job for example: John’s mother asked if he could fix it since his grandmother’s eyes were closed. John happily obliged. My mom emailed me a picture asking if I could fix it because "grandma's eyes are closed." This is what I sent back. In 2008, John’s mom had another request. She asked him to “sober up” and start sending his “own Christmas cards to family and friends.” Cessna, of course, did not let his mother down, making a custom Christmas card every year since, as she had asked. And, by making them all really awesome, he didn’t let the internet down either. In 2008 my mom instructed me to "sober up" and send my own Christmas cards to family and friends. Here's every year since, including the new one for 2016! Thank you, John Cessna. Thank you.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx