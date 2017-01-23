Hockey Team Uses Jumbotron To Throw Shade At Trump

Remember when President Trump said his inauguration had “a million and a half people” in attendance when, well — it didn’t? Crowd-estimate experts deduced that the number of attendees was closer to a third of the 1.8 million people who showed up for former President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009. In light of this hyperbole, the Dallas Stars decided to play around with the exaggeration. During a game against the Washington Capitals at the American Airlines Center in Texas on the evening of the inauguration, the team posted on a Jumbotron that 1.5 million people happened to be in attendance at that very game. Stars Jumbotron with a topical joke. pic.twitter.com/9vsmTG1Agj— Kate Morrison (@unlikelyfanatic) January 22, 2017 Seeing that the American Airlines Center holds a mere 20,000 people, it’s safe to say that that was also a bit of an exaggeration. Much like White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s insistence that the inauguration had “largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe.” Not an exaggeration? This was simply perfect Trump trolling.