How Far Will An Uber Driver Go To Get Five Stars From You?

One of the best parts of services like Uber is that the rating system keeps everyone pretty honest. The drivers get to rate the passengers, hopefully insuring that they won’t be obnoxious assholes. And the passengers get to rate the drivers, hopefully insuring a quality taxi experience. But how far do drivers go to get that five-star rating? Well, they may do a lot of one-star things. Video by the terrifically named, LA-based digital sketch comedy collaborative known as Nightpantz.

