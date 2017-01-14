J.K. Simmons Once Sang Telegrams In A Tutu

It was his “main source of both income and embarrassment.” J.K. Simmons revealed Friday how he once worked as a tutu-gram to make ends meet. On “The Tonight Show,” the actor told host Jimmy Fallon how he’d turn up to parties in Seattle holding balloons and wearing an opera mask before belting out the relevant message in falsetto. “It was dudes with beards and otherwise sort of mountainly-looking dudes with, you know, tutus,” he told Fallon, who to the “Whiplash” star’s surprise then produced an old photograph of him wearing the costume to prove it. Check out the full segment above. Related Coverage Chris Pratt Admits He Ate Diners' Leftovers When He Was A Waiter The Heartwarming Way Eddie Redmayne Supports Struggling Actors These Struggling Actors Are Hungry For Roles … Also, Food

