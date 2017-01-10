James Corden Battles Neil Patrick Harris In Aca-Mazing Broadway Riff-Off

Actor Neil Patrick Harris challenged James Corden to a Broadway riff-off on Monday night, and things got real soulful real quick. With backing from the Filharmonic, “The Late Late Show’s” regular a capella group, the two Broadway stars wowed the audience with a host of stage classics. They ended the battle with a rousing duet of “My Shot” from the musical “Hamilton.” Get these guys another Tony Award each. Check it out in the clip above. Related Coverage James Corden And Jim Parsons Nail Their Version Of 'Dust In The Wind' Adam Driver Gets Animated Alerting His Hometown About Upcoming Events Maxwell Brings Viral Cashier On Stage To Sing With Him, And He Nails It Hospice Nurse's Moving Adele Rendition Goes Viral For All The Right Reasons

