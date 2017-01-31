James Corden Calls Out Donald Trump's Travel Ban

James Corden made his feelings about President Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban crystal clear on Monday. In a poignant segment, the “Late Late Show” host filmed himself traveling to the airport, grabbing some food and catching a flight. His whole experience was pretty carefree. But to highlight the issues now faced by those affected by Trump’s executive order, which bans refugees and visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, the screen cut to black and revealed a powerful message. Check out the whole segment above. Related Coverage Bill Maher Hilariously Picks Apart Trump's Chaotic First Week In Power A Tremendous Roundup Of Street Art Ridiculing Donald Trump 'Spinal Tap' Spoof Of Trump's ABC Interview Turns It Up To 11 David Tennant Lists 6 Key Things That'll (Hopefully) Make Everything OK