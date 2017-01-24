Jimmy Kimmel Shares Some 'Alternative Facts' About Himself

Who knew that Jimmy Kimmel was the fastest man on earth? The late night TV host poked fun at the Trump administration’s disregard for the truth by sharing some “alternative facts” about himself on Monday. “At the Olympics this summer I beat Usain Bolt to win a gold medal in the 100 meter dash,” said Kimmel, who later declared his statement to be “true-ish.” Check out the rest of his “alternative facts” in the clip above. Related Coverage Seth Meyers Takes Aim At The Trump Administration's 'Alternative Facts' Stephen Colbert Begins The Trump Era With A Yuuuge New Look Bill Maher Has A Very Important Message For People Interviewing Trump Trump Really Won't Like These Presidential Portrait Makeovers