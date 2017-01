John Oliver, it’s been way too long. “Last Week Tonight” will end its three-month hiatus on Feb. 12, and HBO just cooked up a new promotional clip to tease what will be the show’s fourth season. Watch as Oliver learns where he stands in relation to the network’s other Sunday night shows, including “Game Of Thrones.” Or as the description on the YouTube page notes, “Last Week Tonight, literally one of HBO’s Sunday night shows, returns 2/12 at 11PM.”