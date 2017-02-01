Jon Stewart: President Donald Trump Is Making Bulls**t The Official U.S. Language

Jon Stewart is back, and he wasted no time going after President Donald Trump. Appearing on the “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday night, the former “Daily Show” host made some unusual wardrobe choices in honor of the new president. “The president sets men’s fashion,” Stewart said. “I saw the inauguration, super-long tie, dead animal on head.” So wearing a dead animal on his head — and a super-long tie — Stewart proceeded to read what he claimed were some upcoming executive orders. One of them was to make bullshit the official language of the United States. “I, Donald J. Trump, have instructed my staff to speak only in bullshit,” Stewart read. “And by the way, none of that ‘Sure, I’ll speak bullshit at work but at home I’m going to use facts and real information.’ No! Bullshit all the time. Immersion: It’s the only way to be fluent.” Stewart also found what just may be the one saving grace of the Trump presidency. Find out what it is above.