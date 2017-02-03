Kellyanne Conway's Mention Of 'Bowling Green Massacre' Sparks ACLU Donation Site

Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to President Trump, brought up what she termed the “Bowling Green Massacre” in a Thursday night interview with Chris Matthews on MSNBC. Conway had been defending Trump’s controversial immigration ban when she turned the topic to the made-up Bowling Green, Kentucky, event: I bet it’s brand-new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green Massacre. Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered. Even though the massacre never happened ― and therefore wasn’t covered ― a parody site has cropped up to give people a way to pay tribute to the fictional victims. It’s called the Bowling Green Massacre Victims Fund. The Bowling Green Massacre Victims Fund “We all still carry the vivid memories of what horrors occurred at Bowling Green, but some still relive those moments every day as they work to rebuild a community torn apart,” reads a statement on the site. A section at the bottom allows visitors to “support the victims and families directly affected by the Bowling Green Massacre.” Clicking the link will take visitors straight to the ACLU donation page. Because, again, the Bowling Green Massacre never happened. But, you know, donate to the fund anyway. It’s for the greater good.