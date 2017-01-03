Leslie Jones Shreds Publisher For Big-Money Deal With Right-Wing Troll Milo Yiannopoulos

”Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones says publisher Simon & Schuster is helping to spread hate with its reported $250,000 book deal with right-winger Milo Yiannopoulos. Yiannopoulos, a senior editor at Breitbart, was booted from Twitter last year for abusive comments directed at Jones, which also led to a wave of nasty trolling aimed at the “Ghostbusters” star. Jones briefly left Twitter as a result. Simon & Schuster said in a statement that, despite the deal with Yiannopoulos, it does not condone hate speech “in any form.” Statement regarding recent acquisition by @threshold_books, another division of @simonschuster pic.twitter.com/HTEs1fnsjB— Simon & Schuster (@SimonBooks) December 30, 2016 Jones isn’t buying it. She fired back: @SimonBooks @threshold_books @simonschuster yea but you still help them spread their hate to even more people.— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 2, 2017 She later added, perhaps in reply to some of the trolling comments directed he way: I literally want to put hands to a jaw right now. So tired of stupid people!! And I can't say shit cause if I do I'm the "bitch"!!— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 2, 2017 Jones also got some support from horror master Stephen King, who tweeted a link to a story about her blasting the publisher. She excitedly tweeted back: @StephenKing I have read your books all my life. The one on writing is still one of my favorites. "The girl who loved Tom Gordon" FAV!!— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 3, 2017 That also led to a long discussion of favorite King books and films by Jones’ followers, including Jones herself. She ain’t afraid of no ghosts… but vampires are another story: @BCMartist @StephenKing omg Salems lot the movie was sooooo scary!!!— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 3, 2017 ”Saturday Night Live” returns on Jan. 14.

