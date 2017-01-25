Mike Myers And Jimmy Fallon Dance To Bring Some Joy To The World

Sometimes you just gotta get down and boogie. Jimmy Fallon challenged “Austin Powers” star Mike Myers to a dance-off on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” and things got real expressive real fast. After showing off their individual dancing skills, the American late night host teamed up with the Canadian actor to jointly perform “The Slip ‘N’ Slide.” “Our two nations as one?” asked Myers. “Could this be the dance version of the Treaty of Ghent that ended the war of 1812?” Yep, just like that. Check out the full dance-off in the clip above. Related Coverage Nick Offerman Recites The Most Moving Poem About Firewood You'll Ever Hear J.K. Simmons Once Sang Telegrams In A Tutu Fake Good News Is Helping Us Forget 2016