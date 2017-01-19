Nick Offerman Recites The Most Moving Poem About Firewood You'll Ever Hear

This poem will help keep you warm this winter. Nick Offerman paid tribute to his “one true friend” of firewood on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.” Sat next to a pile of logs, the “Parks and Recreation” star expressed his undying love for his woodpile. “Up and down, and up again, I swing my trusty ax,” goes one section of his poem. “Splitting each piece right in half with the sound of my mighty thwacks.” Offerman also told host Jimmy Fallon about picking up “mojo” from President Barack Obama, wearing Spandex for first lady Michelle Obama and showing off in front of a video camera as a kid. Check out the full poem above and the interview below: Related Coverage Nick Offerman Is The Definition Of Manliness And This Sign Proves It Justin Timberlake Opens Up About Voting Selfie To Jimmy Fallon