Obama's Anger Translator Helps The President Make His Farewell Address

Despite dealing with situations that would make most people blow a gasket, President Barack Obama has always been known for his cool and collected manner. This mellow approach inspired Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele to create Luther, the president’s anger translator, for their Comedy Central series “Key & Peele.” In Luther sketches, Peele would play Obama, imitating the president’s typical calm demeanor while Key “translated” those words into what he was actually thinking. Now, with Donald Trump coming to the White House, Key and Peele decided to bring back Luther one last time for a special appearance on “The Daily Show.” Spoiler alert: He’s a little testy. Comedy Central

