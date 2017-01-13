Oh God, The Ending Of 'Shawshank Redemption,' But With Obama And Biden

The bromance between President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden has built itself into quite a legend, highlighted particularly in the remaining days of this administration. The president singled out Joe in his farewell speech, praising Biden as a brother. And Biden had nothing but warm sentiments for the president after Obama presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Welp, edit wizard Todd Spence took this bromance to the natural next level, adding Joe Biden and Barack Obama to the end of “The Shawshank Redemption.” Definitely more satisfying than reality.

