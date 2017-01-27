Photoshop Battle Of Trump Taking Off A Pen Cap Is So On Point

For many in the U.S., it’s been difficult not to be overcomb-ed with anger in the past few months. But Reddit’s latest Photoshop Battle might take the edge off. A Photoshop Battle — or simply PsBattle — is a forum where users on the content-sharing site post edited versions of a photo. Its latest subject is this seemingly dull picture of Trump taking the cap off of a pen: NICHOLAS KAMM via Getty Images US President Donald Trump takes the cap off a pen to sign an executive order to start the Mexico border wall project at the Department of Homeland Security facility in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2017. This picture was taken on Jan. 25, right before Trump signed an executive order instructing the construction of a wall along the Mexico-U.S. border. This news, along with the president’s plans for an executive order drastically limiting refugee admissions and banning visas for individuals from several Muslim-majority countries, sparked protests and outcry — and Reddit, in its own way, was no different. Here are some of the sharpest Photoshopped versions of the above picture of Trump and his pen. Let the good times scroll. View post on imgur.com View post on imgur.com View post on imgur.com View post on imgur.com View post on imgur.com View post on imgur.com Who knew eating with chopsticks would be this hard.. View post on imgur.com Naturally, there were plenty of wall jokes, too. Wall Prototype View post on imgur.com View post on imgur.com