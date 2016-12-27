President Barack Obama Beliebs In This ‘Let Me Love You’ Parody

This song is a hell of a ride! President Barack Obama appears to sing along to DJ Snake and Justin Bieber’s recent club hit “Let Me Love You” in YouTube channel “baracksdubs” latest parody clip. “Don’t you give up, nah-nah-nah,” warbles POTUS. Is he trying to warn us about something? Check it out above and watch the song’s original music video below: Related Coverage Someone Recut The 'Elf' Trailer As A Thriller, And It’s Terrifying Barack Obama Sings Drake's 'One Dance' In Glorious Mashup Video Boogie Down To This Supercut Of People Dancing In '90s Movies

