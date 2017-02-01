Robert De Niro Mean-Tweets Himself As If Donald Trump Had Done It

Robert De Niro has called Donald Trump a pig and defended fellow thespian Meryl Streep against a Trump diss. So it stands to reason that the president would eventually strike back at the “Raging Bull” star on Twitter. Only De Niro made the awesome pre-emptive move of mean-tweeting himself before Trump could at a pre-inauguration protest. On “Late Night” Tuesday, host Seth Meyers and De Niro shared the tweets. “De Niro should give back his Oscars. Voting was rigged,” Meyers read. That definitely sounds like something our tweeter-in-chief could have written. Watch above for the rest.