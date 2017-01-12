Samantha Bee Doubts The Donald Trump 'Golden Shower' Allegations

Samantha Bee isn’t buying the “Golden Showers” allegations. The “Full Frontal” host returned to TBS on Wednesday night and immediately tackled the unsubstantiated claims that President-elect Donald Trump paid prostitutes to urinate on a Moscow hotel bed that President Barack Obama had once slept in. “Hallelujah! It’s comedy Christmas!” said Bee. She then noted that the reports were “ludicrous” and probably “bullshit,” but the very fact that they were “plausible” was a “terrifying statement of what our nation has come to.” “The only verifiable thing about this report is how much joy it gave me,” Bee said. ”We’re supposed to believe Trump is paying people who do work for him?” Bee later took aim at Trump’s conduct during his press conference on Wednesday, in which he refused to take CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s question and called the network “fake news.” “While it’s fun to watch a livid Orange Julius explain that he can’t be into water sports because he’s a germaphobe, we may have witnessed what the history books will call the end of America’s tradition of a free press,” Bee said. Check out the full segment above. Related Coverage Cartoon Donald Trump Live Tweeted Barack Obama's Farewell Speech Seth Meyers Explores How Trump's 'Unhinged' Tweets Distract From Serious Issues Alec Baldwin Trolls Trump With Russian-Language MAGA Cap

